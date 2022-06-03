Jackson Hole News&Guide: Native culture belongs at Old West Days

Looking around Jackson Hole, it’s difficult to find even a trace of American Indian culture. The first human inhabitants of the valley are rarely acknowledged, much less celebrated. That’s why this weekend’s Teton Pow Wow was such a welcome sight.

Hundreds of native people from tribes across the region came dressed in their regalia to dance, sing and share heritage.

They would be hard pressed to find a more dissimilar local audience. Less than 1% of Teton County’s population is estimated to be American Indian, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

For decades, white actors joined by an occasional native were the only taste of indigenous culture featured at the Mountain Man Rendezvous or the Old West Days Parade.

Central Wyoming College and the CWC Institute of Tribal Learning collaborated with Native American Jump Start to launch this year’s powwow, an impressive endeavor much larger than the 2019 iteration. Kudos to the people and organizations who persevered to produce a growing event.

For thousands of years, native people known to us as the Mountain Shoshone or Sheepeaters lived at least seasonally in the shadow of the Tetons, nurtured by the wildlife, clear waters and abundant game here that inspire us all.

We can show respect to native people in ways large and small, from removing racist and hurtful geographic names to celebrating their culture all year round, but especially during Old West Days. The sacred ground we call Jackson Hole spans cultures and generations, and it’s our duty to connect and pass important heritage onto future residents and visitors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0