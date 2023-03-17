House Bill 103, Political party affiliation and declaration changes, requires any change in party affiliation to be made prior to the first day in May, when candidates can file for candidacy, and at least 14 days prior to the general election.

Requiring voters to affiliate with a political party before candidates have even filed for the primary election complicates voters’ choice in Wyoming. It flies in the face of everything Wyomingites stand for, including independence and freedom to vote for the best candidates based on personal knowledge and values. The law discourages participation in democracy and invites constitutional legal challenges.

After passing the House by a large margin, the Senate corporations committee (after hearing dozens of election bills this session) killed HB 103. But through a rarely used procedural method of reassigning a bill after it fails in committee, one of the bill’s strongest advocates had it reassigned to his revenue committee, where he knew it would pass, and it later cleared the Senate to become House Enrolled Act 70.

Despite noting that this law may create confusion for voters, Gov. Mark Gordon made a public pronouncement that despite its “minor flaws,” he would neither sign nor veto the bill. Instead he let it pass into law without a signature.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray spoke in favor of HB 103, saying crossover voting undermines the interests of his party and the “sanctity of elections.” That’s a concerning statement from the person responsible for overseeing elections for all of the state’s voters. Gray has clearly stated that he serves Republican voters. Rarely, if ever, has a seated secretary of state behaved in such a deeply partisan manner.

Multiple committees received testimony from the county clerks association, constituents and members of the Legislature who opposed the effective elimination of a voter’s right to know who’s running for office before selecting a ballot.

All Wyoming taxpayers fund elections, but HB 103 effectively pushes about 58,000 registered Democrats, independents and minor party voters out of an opportunity to participate in the major party’s primary election. Unaffiliated, independent voters are a growing segment of our increasingly polarized two-party system. All voters deserve to choose the ballot they want in the primary election, rather than be disenfranchised.

This bill is just more of the same hypocrisy we’ve come to expect from the supermajority Republican control of the Wyoming Legislature. The same people who call moderate Republicans or crossover voters RINO (Republican in name only, for not fully supporting their party platform) are requiring those who wish to vote in the most important state and national primary election to become who they despise.

So, you could mark your calendars for May 1, 2024, or head down to the county clerk’s office to change parties today. Because now, we will not know who’s running for office until it’s too late to change parties.

Welcome to our state where we will not know who’s running for office, or which party they will register to run with, until it’s too late to change our party affiliation for the primary election. Welcome to our state where blind trust in a party’s platform is required to participate in its primary election. Welcome to a state that believes in party over people.

Wyoming is at a crossroads. Rugged individualism, informed-freedom and mindful independence are Wyoming values. Are we really going to give even more power to a supermajority, binding voters to an exclusive partisan fraternity?

Wyoming can and must do better.