Jackson Hole News&Guide: Prioritize safety over profits

Should the new “glamping” facility near Teton Village come with a warning disclaimer, “This property skipped local health and safety permitting and inspections”?

One vacationing family barely escaped with their lives when a vacation rental burned down in November at Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club. The cause of that fire is undetermined due to extensive damage.

Risk of fires is just one reason Teton County requires building and electrical permits. In a rush to make a few bucks, the state appears willing to sweep aside the safety of visitors and firefighters.

The state has become a confusing middle man for Basecamp Hospitality by greenlighting 11 new glamping (glamorous camping) structures on state land in Teton County while assuring the Utah business that the out-of-state developer has to follow only some of the local rules.

But which ones?

Will the state ensure electrical work is done correctly by a licensed professional in compliance with modern code? Will the state guarantee that fire trucks have access and that there’s a water source for firefighting? Will the state ensure safe drinking water standards are met?

Local water quality advocates and a civil engineer have pointed out that the glamping plans entail a large wastewater system — far different from the one originally promised — serving 30-some people. By their analysis the glamping development doesn’t do enough to separate sewage from drinking water, might not have optimal capacity and risks polluting nearby Lake Creek, which flows into Fish Creek.

In a new legal complaint, the state essentially argues that skipping county rules is necessary to fund schools.

Not so fast. If the state really wants to support education, lawmakers could use some of the current budget surplus (thanks to historically high minerals severance income, not to mention soaring property taxes) to fund K-12 education. Or seek other revenue enhancements instead of cutting corners on health and safety regulations that protect residents and visitors.

Wyoming lawmakers also have made it difficult for some schoolchildren to have stable housing as unsustainable tax policies help fuel real estate price inflation by making Wyoming (especially Teton County) an attractive destination for income tax refugees. Our K-12 school district reports 45 unhoused students, while the preschool Children’s Learning Center serves 88 homeless children as we write this editorial.

Instead of the state supporting more vacation rentals, the Legislature should approve a county-option real estate transfer tax, allowing Teton County voters to approve millions of dollars for purposes like housing school district staff.

This legislative session, Wyoming lawmakers have myriad ways to support children and their education that go far beyond the miniscule revenue they’ll earn from leasing state land for temporary glamping and storage.

So far this land lease struggle feels more like the state wanting to flex its muscle. A schoolkid might call that bullying.

Teton County is still hoping for cooperation and a better mutual outcome, but the State Board of Land Commissioners has shut the door. Now the future lies with the courts.

Hopefully, state officials will rethink their strong-arm tactic and model a more productive and collaborative approach. Especially if they’re truly pursuing their constitutional requirement to maximize benefits of these lands for our schools. If our teachers and children can’t even afford to live in our district, the entire model is a failure.