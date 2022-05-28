Jackson Hole News&Guide: There’s nothing specific about a bundle

An important decision from the joint town and county elected officials is in the works. They’re whittling down a $200-million-plus list of specific purpose excise tax requests and deciding what to put on the November ballot.

Which SPET applications are most important? Funding community infrastructure projects that impact all, that we otherwise can’t afford out of local budgets. Historically, many local priorities have been funded through this effective sixth penny of tax, collected from a healthy mix of locals and tourists.

There are few options for voters to literally check the box in favor, or opposed, to capital projects. SPET is a unique opportunity for the general public to direct specific funding.

One recent sentiment toward combining or bundling SPET projects should bring pause: There is nothing specific about approving funding to a variety of different projects lumped together in a single ballot item. We hope the electeds will keep different types of projects, for different organizations or purposes, separate.

But the opportunity to combine the Wilson and Hoback Fire/EMS items into one ballot item seems obvious. Who doesn’t want upgraded facilities and equipment for our first responders in the western and southern portions of Teton County?

Past SPET projects, constructed years after voter approval, have significantly exceeded original cost estimates. While current planning is underway, some contingency has been built into each proposal. Still, it’s difficult to predict the future, so why are we putting off funding projects until years in the future with crystal ball estimates of labor and materials.

Many SPET applicants have said their projects are shovel ready and presented thorough plans, while others are still in early planning stages.

The town and county have an ability to issue municipal bonds to quickly fund the shovel-ready projects and should proceed in doing so immediately after voters decide. There’s a far lower risk of exploding costs when we can borrow inexpensively for low, single-digit interest and start projects immediately, rather than wait 3-5 years for expenses to escalate while SPET pennies roll in. Municipal bonds are a fantastic way to fund infrastructure, knowing that we’ll collect $20 million to $30 million each year to repay such bonds within a relatively short time frame.

The role of our town and county boards is to refine and present the right specific projects that will appear on November’s ballot, and the role of voters is to choose. Let’s support things that make a real difference in our community: Town and county infrastructure projects, and workforce housing for local employees.

