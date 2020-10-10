Jackson Hole’s animal carcasses headed to Rock Springs landfill

JACKSON (WNE) – A looming deadline to cap the animal pit at the old Horsethief Canyon landfill means that Teton County’s roadkill, hunter scraps and other wild animal remains will soon be trucked to Sweetwater County.

Most of the community’s refuse is taken to a Bonneville County, Idaho, landfill.

But wild game carcasses aren’t allowed to cross state lines because chronic wasting disease is circulating through deer populations in Jackson Hole and elsewhere in western Wyoming.

With no landfill of its own, Teton County had been in a bind and has examined possible solutions with federal agencies and neighboring counties.

The decision to go the trucking route beat out buying an incinerator to dispose of the carcasses. It mostly came down to economics, said Teton County Superintendent of Solid Waste and Recycling Brenda Ashworth.

“With prevalence of CWD being so low in our county, the tonnages of carcasses just don’t make it economically feasible to install an incinerator and run it,” Ashworth told the Jackson Hole Daily.