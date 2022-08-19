Johnsons celebrate 60th

Carolyn Konrath and Jimmie Joe Johnson, high school sweethearts, were married Aug. 18,1962, at St Louis Catholic Church in Glenrock. They have been members of St. Louis since 1961.

To this marriage two sons were born. Jimmie Joe was born on Christmas Day 1963 and Dan was born Thanksgiving Day 1966. Shad Stewart joined our family as a foster son in 1982.

Five grandchildren are the love of our lives.

Jordan (Scott) Blair now living in Hawaii is a Surgical PA and Scott is PA in Pain Management.

Jacoby lives in Houston and is studying at Baylor University for his Masters in computer Science and working for Exxon.

Shelby graduated in AZ with a Doctors degree in Physical Therphy and is living in Phoenix.

Callie Jo, just married Kevin Rebel and is a Doctor of Physical Therphy and is living and working in Dickenson, ND

Garrett is in Laramie and he is studying for his Masters in training from New York University on line.

Jimmie Joe worked for Texaco Filling Station when we were first married, then Atlas Tank and Steel, removing all the large oil tanks at the old tank farm. Then we moved to the Brubaker Dairy for 11 years. When the dairy was shut down we sold out and Jim went to Highland Uranium for 10 years before transferring to North Antelope Coal Co for another 20 years before retiring in 2003.

Carolyn worked for Diester, Ward and Witcher for 2 years and attended Casper Collage. Carolyn worked for Texaco as a bookkeeper and when both boys were in school the Glenrock Post Office for over 10 years. For 20 years she worked for CCSD before retiring in 2001.

For over 30 years we helped beautify downtown Glenrock and our church with flowers. 0ur favorite things are taking care of the beautiful home we built and our mountain home in the Laramie Mountains. We enjoy traveling to Mexico in the winter.