Judge tells Rammell to stick to facts in inspection trial

He might call a Sublette County brand inspector to show the form and how it is filled out; Rammell said he wants to ask a brand inspector if he or she would fill out one form or four separate ones.

“(Rammell) wants to introduce evidence as to how the brand inspection law is enforced,” Cannon objected. “The question (before the jury) is not whether or not (Rammell) had a brand inspection on this day and in this case.”

Judge Corpening said, “Just to give an example for (a brand inspector as witness), cross-examination is limited to what’s testified to, nothing beyond.”

“I ought to be able to ask (the witness) if it’s common or uncommon to have five animals on one permit,” Rammell said.

Cannon told Judge Corpening the only purpose is to demonstrate the actual form.

“He’s raising the issue again, this is a matter of fact, not a matter of law. He’s going to try and do anything possible to go for the ‘law’ argument,” Cannon said.

Judge Corpening asked Cannon about charging four counts instead of one.