Gwendolyn Mary Doner, a 19-year-old Kelly Walsh High School alumna, was merging onto an interstate in Murray, Utah, on April 19 when a truck driver hit her car head-on going the wrong way.
A Natrona County jury awarded more than $2 million in damages to the wife and daughter of a Casper man killed as a result of poor traffic control during construction on an Evansville intersection.
The orders impose limits on indoor gatherings of more than 500 people and require face masks and social distancing at educational institutions.
John Hastert, who served in the Wyoming Legislature from 2003 to 2019, faces charges of soliciting prostitution and interfering with a peace officer.
- 8 min to read
Dan Starks spent $50,000 on a run-down M4 Sherman World War II tank with the intention of driving it at the Dubois Fourth Of July Parade. Now, he owns the self-proclaimed largest private military vehicle collection in the world.
Jurors convicted Anthony Rodriguez of second-degree murder, but acquitted him on a first-degree murder charge.
According to an affidavit, Debyah got in a verbal argument with a woman who was 21 weeks pregnant at the time. While fighting with her, he reportedly grabbed a child by the shirt, lifted him up and threw the child onto a toolbox.
District officials have not explained publicly how the decision was made or why the board of trustees' approval was initially sought if it is not required, as administrators now say.
The victim had previously told investigators, “I just curled into a ball and he just punched me over and over,” according to court filings. Thursday, however, she said she felt Donald Lehman was "only really defending himself."
Gov. Mark Gordon’s office will develop the bulk of the next state budget without cuts thanks to improved revenue projections released last wee…