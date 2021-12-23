Kaycee's Cole Reiner starts 2022 season with bareback win in Billings

Kaycee's Cole Reiner got his 2022 season off to a strong start this past weekend by winning the bareback bronc riding title at the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings, Montana.

The former Casper College and Sheridan College cowboy scored 88 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Prairie Rose for a payday of more than $8,500. Former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer was third in the event with an 87 and former Casper College cowboy Zachariah Phillips eighth with an 82.5.

Two-time saddle bronc world champ and former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston tied for fifth in his event.

Reiner finished seventh at the recently completed National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with more than $190,000 in winnings for the 2021 season. He placed in six of 10 rounds at the NFR to finish ninth in the average. The Buffalo High graduate won more than $91,000 at the season-ending rodeo.

Gillette hosts the New Year's Eve Buck & Ball on Dec. 31, with the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo running Jan. 13-23 in Denver.

