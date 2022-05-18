Kelly Walsh High lockout lifted

A precautionary lockout at Kelly Walsh High School has been lifted, with normal school operations resuming, an official said Wednesday.

Students and staff at Kelly Walsh High School were put a "precautionary lockout" on Wednesday morning due to a "law enforcement situation within the direct area," the Natrona County School District reported.

The lockout was announced shortly before 11 a.m. and called off about 20 minutes later.

During the lockout, students, staff and visitors were not able to leave campus . Now that it's ended, students will be able to leave for lunch as normal.

Staff and students are safe at this time, according to the district.

The district said is working with law enforcement.

