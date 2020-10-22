Keyhole State Park sees hike in visitors despite COVID-19

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Wyoming Division of State Parks saw a large increase in visitation in 2020 despite a global pandemic, including Keyhole State Park.
The most traffic was in the summer where more than 131,000 people, mostly Wyomingites, visited Keyhole in June and July. However, it was in the spring when a lot of places shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic that Keyhole had its largest increases.
In March, there were 7,831 visitors, which marks about a 94% increase from 2019’s 4,038 visitors.
April’s numbers jumped to 20,719, a 246% surge from April 2019’s 5,992.
And in May there was about a 114% hike from a year before, 22,267 to 47,534 this year, the state reports.
The Department of State Parks uses traffic counters to count the number of visitors at its parks.
The numbers from March 30 to May 15 included only day trippers because of health restrictions that prohibited overnight camping. But once the rules were lifted, overnight campers were added to the totals.
“While everything else was closed down, we were kind of the only game in town,” said Gary Scheone, Wyoming State Parks spokesman. “People wanted to get outdoors and that was the obvious social distancing they can do and we benefited from that.”
Last month, there were 20,153 visitors, a 7% increase from 18,776 a year ago.
September is when traffic typically slows down, but “this year we’ve kind of stayed busy,” said park superintendent Wade Henderson.
Across the Cowboy State, about 550,000 visitors camped, fished, hiked and biked in parks in September. Visitation numbers ranged from more than 100% to more than 200% increases above the five-year average despite parks being closed for camping in the spring.
