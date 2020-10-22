Keyhole State Park sees hike in visitors despite COVID-19

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Wyoming Division of State Parks saw a large increase in visitation in 2020 despite a global pandemic, including Keyhole State Park.

The most traffic was in the summer where more than 131,000 people, mostly Wyomingites, visited Keyhole in June and July. However, it was in the spring when a lot of places shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic that Keyhole had its largest increases.

In March, there were 7,831 visitors, which marks about a 94% increase from 2019’s 4,038 visitors.

April’s numbers jumped to 20,719, a 246% surge from April 2019’s 5,992.

And in May there was about a 114% hike from a year before, 22,267 to 47,534 this year, the state reports.

The Department of State Parks uses traffic counters to count the number of visitors at its parks.

The numbers from March 30 to May 15 included only day trippers because of health restrictions that prohibited overnight camping. But once the rules were lifted, overnight campers were added to the totals.