League of Women Voters honors Army Guard general

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Retired Brigadier General Kathy Wright has devoted her life to promoting the ideals of a democratic society, as both the first female general officer to serve in the Wyoming Army National Guard and a longtime organizer for Wyoming Girls State.

Wright’s lifetime of service to the people of Wyoming earned her the League of Women Voters of Wyoming’s 2019 Making Democracy Work Award, which the league presented to her during a virtual ceremony Thursday evening – on Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day.

Although the LWV had planned to honor Wright at a big in-person ceremony earlier this year, it, like so many other events, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Her leadership – that ability to influence – and the timing of her natural career progression placed her front and center to pave the way to achieve a number of female firsts in the organization,” said Gayle Baugh, retired command sergeant major for the Army Guard, who first met Wright in the mid-1980s. “Very noticeable to me was her professional competence to change and improve the organization’s culture. To help leaders in our ranks find value in our rich diversity.”

The LWV does not award the honor annually – the last award was presented in 2017 – but rather when it identifies a Wyoming resident who has “safeguarded democracy in our community state and nation,” said Rosalind Schliske, secretary of the Cheyenne League of Women Voters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.