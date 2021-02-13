A 1940s high school courtship leads to marriage decades later

They both married and families followed. Joe has three children, two in Arizona and one in Maryland. Dorothy has three children, one living in Wyoming and two in Idaho. Each have their own families. There are 10 grand children and eight great grandchildren between the two of them.

By the mid 1990s, life had left them without their spouses and a chance meeting by phone brought them together.

In 1997, Joe called Dorothy in Laramie, inquiring about a common friend that was suffering from cancer.

They reconnected with that phone call five decades beyond those high school years in Rock Springs.

At the time Joe was researching family records and was headed to Cheyenne as part of his studies. He detoured to Dorothy’s home in Laramie for a visit.

“I thought Laramie is close, so I went there and knocked on her door and here this little lady came and it was like we had never been separated.”

A courtship resumed as both were living in Arizona in the winters and Wyoming in the summers.

The courtship was aided by the same dancing that helped bring them together in Rock Springs in the ‘40s. This time the dancing resumed in Arizona and Wyoming in the late ‘90s.