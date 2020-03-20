Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
CASPER - Albert E. Easley Allen, Jr., 89, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
DENVER, Colo.—Jeffrey Allen Swanson passed away March 13, 2020, due to heart complications. He was born to Tom Swanson and Verna (Miller) Swan…
DOUGLAS—Sissy (Larry James) Goodwin, 73, moved to the giant powerplant in the sky on Saturday, March 7, 2020
CASPER—Sara Lynn Lambrix, 36, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
CASPER — Shawn Michael Rivett, 43, died Monday, March 16, 2020.
CASPER — John L. Fanto, 89, died Friday, March 13, 2020.
CASPER—Robin “Rob” was born in Queens, NY June 28, 1950. He passed away March 3, 2020.
CASPER—Kelly Marie Black of Casper, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
CASPER—Linda Sue Oliver, 73, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
CASPER—Ann was born June 19, 1942 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Frederick and Phyllis Ridle. She passed away March 9, 2020. She attended school in S…
CASPER—Marion “Diane” Johnston, 71, of Casper, WY passed away February 21, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. Diane was born August 11, 1948 to M…
