Ada Kay (Skogen) Renick

Ada Kay, known as “Kay” to her family and friends, was the first of seven children born to Melvin “Scoop” and Ruby Skogen on April 27, 1940 in Cody, WY. In 1951 the family moved to Casper where they made their home on Salt Creek Route. Kay loved being the big sister to her six siblings and remained close to them throughout her life. In 1958 she graduated from NCHS and on November 19,1960 she married Bob K. Renick. Together they raised three children, Ronda, Robin and Brett.

She was a longtime member of the Lutheran LCMS church and at one time enjoyed teaching Sunday school. In her earlier years she enjoyed roller skating, bowling, and golfing with her friends. She had a flair for fashion and impeccable style. She loved cooking for her family, parades, beautiful jewelry, music, reading novels, John Wayne movies, The Casper Troopers and laughter. She could also dance the soles right off of her shoes. She once won a dance contest with a broken leg. The cast clearly didn’t slow her down! She loved being a mother and her family was her top priority. Her natural ability as a sparkling conversationalist and clever sense of humor endeared her to all who knew her. When she became a grandmother in 1986, she reached a new level of happiness and contentment. Doting on her grandchildren became her full-time job. Kay will be remembered for her strong and independent nature, her infectious laugh, melodic voice, her fierce love of family, her grace under pressure and her gift for always having a solution to every problem. And of course, her signature scent, Toujours Moi. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Kay was truly one of God’s most unique and brightest shining lights.