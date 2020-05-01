CASPER—Addie Gunstrum Schultheis died February 28, 2020, just nine weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The family’s intention was to hold her service at Primrose so her friends could be there on her 100th birthday as a celebration of her life. The week after her death the Covid-19 outbreak occurred shutting down Primrose and cutting off her friends from any celebrations. This eulogy is a poor substitution for saying goodbye as a group, but we felt we could not let her go without its publication.
Five years ago, Addie gave a eulogy for her 99 year old sister that was so remarkable that some of its contents are included here. She wrote what she wanted included in her own service.
“On May 2, 1920 after receiving my first spanking, God placed me in the hands of a caring family along with two young daughters, Elsie and Velma. Because we three sisters were so close in age our experiences were similar. I consider our childhood years collectively as one; like a childhood in triplicate. Proverbs 17:22 quotes, “Laughter is the best medicine for a happy spirit” Perhaps we three may attribute our longevity to that verse as we had such wonderful therapeutic laughing sessions with each other.
You could say we were the post- war WWI baby-boomer generation. Childhood was the best of times for the Gunstrum girls and their friends. It was the worst of times for the nation (the depression, WWII, unemployment, the 60’s, etc.). We did not know other families were going through hard times. Our parents were sports minded and nature lovers. We set up camp in the Big Horn Mountains for fishing, berry picking, or rock climbing on Paintbrush covered mountainsides. We learned how to cope with, respect, and appreciate the wonders of nature.
My list of favorites is endless. I don’t have just one favorite of anything. They keep piling up. My favorite study is history which involves people, particularly Wyoming history, of which the state is richly endowed.” Addie was an active and beloved member of the Douglas Historical Society, as well as a P.E.O., and Red Hatters.
Addie was an active church member and faithful lifelong. She daily studied the Bible and loved the music of worship. A lover of nature, birds, flowers, mountains, and streams, she loved activities in nature; hiking, picnics and was a garden enthusiast. Dogs filled her life with added joy.
Addie stated it best, “I am extremely grateful that the Lord has seen fit that I live these almost 100 years. It has been a privilege to witness the wonders that have occurred in that relatively short while. When younger, 100 years seemed an extremely long, long time, but no, 100 years is not that long. Not when the advancements of technology and every sort of science is so remarkable. Acceptance of equal rights, women’s voting, polio and so many other cures, Sputnik, a walk on the moon, television, communications, computers, the internet, everything; several times over. Change has been simply amazing.”
Addie’s journey through life was so completely filled- it required every bit of the time span of almost 100 years to accomplish. She kept a record of the large events in her life and they filled three handwritten pages. Completely independent, she had an amazingly sharp mind and healthy body right up until the end. As she was living her last hours of life, she received a FaceTime call from family introducing her to the latest arrival. She was actually able to see the newborn so far away in another state. Contrasted, she realized her breath was nearly spent. The full cycle of life appeared in that moment.
“All the stages and phases of growing up, and into the end of a century of living, my life has been richly blessed, having shared it in the strong bond of love with those two sisterly comrades, my friends and my family, I am eternally grateful.”
Oh, for us to have been so blessed with this vibrantly healthy, creative, interesting woman who created beauty and happiness wherever she was; makes us among the luckiest of people. She is so missed.
