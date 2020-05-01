× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Addie Gunstrum Schultheis died February 28, 2020, just nine weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The family’s intention was to hold her service at Primrose so her friends could be there on her 100th birthday as a celebration of her life. The week after her death the Covid-19 outbreak occurred shutting down Primrose and cutting off her friends from any celebrations. This eulogy is a poor substitution for saying goodbye as a group, but we felt we could not let her go without its publication.

Five years ago, Addie gave a eulogy for her 99 year old sister that was so remarkable that some of its contents are included here. She wrote what she wanted included in her own service.

“On May 2, 1920 after receiving my first spanking, God placed me in the hands of a caring family along with two young daughters, Elsie and Velma. Because we three sisters were so close in age our experiences were similar. I consider our childhood years collectively as one; like a childhood in triplicate. Proverbs 17:22 quotes, “Laughter is the best medicine for a happy spirit” Perhaps we three may attribute our longevity to that verse as we had such wonderful therapeutic laughing sessions with each other.