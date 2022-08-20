Her smile could light up a room. Adrienne Mae Rone was born on August 21, 1938, to Adin Lewis Abel and Edna Mae Abel in Harrison, Nebraska. She grew up with her five siblings on the family ranch.

Adrienne was an amazing mother to two girls, Kim and Tami Weed, both born in Lusk, WY. In 1965 Adrienne and her girls moved to Casper, WY. In 1966, she met and married the love of her life, Marvin Rone. She quickly became a mother, confidant, and friend to his four teenage children and Marvin opened his arms and embraced her two daughters. Together, they created a beautiful family.

Marvin and Adrienne enjoyed traveling and being members of the Ski Club at Alcova Lake. One of Adrienne’s favorite places to winter was Uma, Arizona where they spent 20 years in the warm weather.

Adrienne was so proud of having 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Adrienne had a way of making all of the children feel important and loved by making cookies and having an abundance of butter scotch candies readily available. She made life sweet.

No one will ever keep a house quite like Adrienne. We will all carry funny memories of her cleaning up before we ever finished making our messes. From a half empty glass of water left on the counter to a bed left unmade, Adrienne was quick to resolve our indiscretions at a moment’s notice.

On August 15, 2022, Adrienne passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Her family will forever be grateful for her tenacity and devotion to Marvin, the children, and family as a whole.

Adrienne is survived by her devoted husband, Marvin; daughter, Kim (Robert) Little and granddaughters: Amanda and Arica; daughter, Tami (Keith) Hartnett and grandchildren: Chandler and Austin; daughter, Linda Humes and grandchildren: Valeri, Jeff, Penny, Nicole; daughter, Marty Rone and grandsons: Jason and Jaron; daughter, Judy (Rick) McKinley and grandchildren: Sheri, Jami, Nic, and Keli; and son, Sonny (Susan) Rone and grandsons: Marvin, Michael, and Matt. Adrienne’s siblings: Gayle (Jack) Hytrek, Bruce (Mary Jane) Abel.

Adrienne is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Anna MaRee Harris, Darold Abel, Bryce Abel; Don Fredrick (son-in-law), Ed Humes (son-in-law), Adam Bowman (grandson).

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Highland Park Community Church with dessert reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Adrienne’s name to the 12-24 Club or Mercer Family Resources in support of mental health awareness.