EVANSVILLE—Agnes Pearl Cuthill, 95, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Highland Park Community Church. Interment will follow at the Wyoming Memorial Gardens Cemetery.