MCMINNVILE, Ten.—Alan Dale “Buz” Norton, McMinnville, TN resident and Casper, WY native, departed this world to be with the Lord and many loved ones in heaven on January 16, 2022. He was born December 29, 1958 to the late Elbert “Al” Elijah Norton and Mona Marie Underwood Norton. He was 63 years of age.

Buz was raised in Concord, CA and Casper, WY, graduating from Kelly Walsh High School. After graduating, he enjoyed his adventures while working in construction, in the oilfield, water well drilling, and most recently his job as a truck driver for Falcon Transport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Alexandra Norton; one brother; grandparents; two aunts; two uncles; and two cousins.

Mr. Norton is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Greg Norton of Smithville, TN and Kevin Dale and Sally Norton of Laramie, WY; daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Jacob Miller of Gillette, WY; two grandchildren, Everleigh and Finley Norton of Laramie, WY; two sisters and brother-in-law, Melody and Steve Tyler of Eagle River, AK and Marie Norton of Colorado Springs, CO; aunt, Jackie Gallinger of Glenrock, WY; five cousins, Rob Sherman, Paul Sherman, Chip Gallinger, Marti Linn, and Lori Mancini; nephew, Aaron Smith; six nieces, Alyssa Beadle, Angela Smith, Janea Smith, Natalie Tyler, Ryanne Tyler, and Karmin Tyler; best friends, Lonnie Genoff of Casper, WY and Steve Sylvanus of Sacramento, CA; mother-in-law, Joyce Ellis of Smithville, TN; and special best friend, Grace Rangel of Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico also survive.

Alan “Buz” was known as a gifted musician with a great sense of humor who brought much joy and laughter to those he knew, and to acquaintances as well. He loved to bring smiles to people’s faces, and to make their day special. His strong faith in God brought many blessings to him and to other people who came to know him. Motorcycles were one of his passions, and he loved to take his kids for a ride, and ride with other family and friends. He truly loved his children, his family, and friends. He is loved and missed by his family and friends more than words could ever express!

Mr. Norton will be cremated. No visitation or service will be held at High’s.

Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com.

High Funeral Home in McMinnville, TN is in charge of arrangements.