CASPER—Albert Easley Allen, Jr., of Casper, WY, died peacefully of natural causes on March 18, 2020, at Casper Mountain Rehabilitation in Casper.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Al was born in Enid, OK, to Albert Allen and LaRena Jean on September 23, 1930. He received his BA at Phillips University and his MS at the University of Oklahoma. Al met and married his wife of 64 years, Kitty Ree at Phillips University.

Al served in the US Army Corps of Engineers for two years, stationed in San Francisco. Al worked as a geologist for Shell Oil Company for 14 years and Kirkwood Oil and Gas Company for 21 years. He taught at Casper College for 37 years and was a curator for the Tate Museum. Al received three public awards for excellence in teaching and was an instructor in K.E.Y. for 15 years.

Al was an ordained minister and a member at Paradise Valley Christian Church where he was a minister, teacher, and elder and was actively involved in missions, youth, evangelism, music, and Boy Scouts. He was a co-founder and teacher at Paradise Valley Christian School. Al served on the board at the Youth Crisis Center for 15 years and was a Deputy Sheriff’s Chaplain at the jail for 20 years.

Al was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty Ree.