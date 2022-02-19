 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alberta Jaye “Berta” Hurley

THERMOPOLIS—Alberta Jaye “Berta” Hurley, 52, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Monument Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022.

Mortimore Funeral Home

