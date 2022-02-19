THERMOPOLIS—Alberta Jaye “Berta” Hurley, 52, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Monument Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022.
Mortimore Funeral Home
