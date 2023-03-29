Aleesa Paige Mowry, 29, formerly of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her home in Sidney, Nebraska. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell, Nebraska with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Reverence Funeral Parlor in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com.

Aleesa was born April 13, 1993, in Scottsbluff to Keven Gangwish and Virginia “Jenee” Greever. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming where Aleesa began her early education. Later, she returned to western Nebraska where she attended school in Mitchell and Scottsbluff and participated on the dive team.

Aleesa married Lee Mowry on June 15, 2012, in Gering. Together they welcomed two children, Bryton and Jenicee. They made their home in Sidney, Nebraska where Lee's job was located.

Aleesa was a devoted mother. She chose to be a stay-at-home mom since Lee's work required him to travel. Daily she strived to give them the best of herself. She and the kids enjoyed playing games, watching movies, and doing other fun and creative activities together. Aleesa succeeded in making every day special and memorable with them. She despised housework tasks such as laundry and dishes and preferred to focus her time and energy on the happiness of her kids. Yet, she did what she could to maintain a comfortable, tidy home. She liked cooking and had a skillful green thumb caring for plants. Her adventurous personality delighted in the thrill of rollercoaster rides. She was also known to be a night owl, a trait passed down from her mom. They had a very special bond and would often communicate with each other for hours late at night.

Aleesa will remain forever in the hearts of her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Lee Mowry of Sidney, NE; children: Bryton and Jenicee Mowry of Sidney, NE; mother, Jenee (Chris) Kniss of Gering, NE; father, Keven (Tara) Gangwish of Casper, WY; in-laws: Steve and Carolyn Mowry of Minatare, NE; maternal grandma, Janice Greever of Scottsbluff, NE; paternal grandpa, Clark Gangwish of North Platte, NE; step-grandparents: Jim and Leslie Kniss of Gering, NE; siblings: Cassandra Hopkins of Casper, WY, Jessy Gangwish, Danielle (Seth) Lundgren of Caney, KS, Stephen Jensen of Casper, WY, and Derek Jensen of Denver, CO; sister-in-law, Stevie (Trevor) Eickhoff of Stella, NE; several nieces and nephews; along with many aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends.

Aleesa was preceded in death by her maternal grandpa, Harley Greever; paternal grandma, Miss Kay; grandparents-in-law: Wayne and Melaney Thomas; and cousin-in-law, Aaron Rexius.