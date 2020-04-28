Alex Efimoff
Alex Efimoff

Alex Efimoff

CARLSBAD, Calif.—Alex Efimoff passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, in Carlsbad, CA.

A long-time resident of Casper, he moved to town in 1957 and was later married to Donna Efimoff for 50 wonderful years. She was truly the love of his life. They both loved Wyoming and all of the amazing and long-lasting friendships they had there over the years.

Alex grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Berkeley.

He had a successful career with Levi Strauss for 30 years.

Alex was a strong supporter of the Wyoming Symphony and the Nicolaysen Art Museum as those were two of Donna’s long-time passions.

Both Alex and Donna loved backpacking, skiing, fishing, scuba diving and traveling. They had amazing adventures together and were almost never seen apart over their 50 years together.

Alex spent the last five years in Carlsbad, CA, with his son, Drew and his family. He enjoyed California, being by the Ocean and with his family.

Alex is survived by his son, Drew in California, and son, Steve in Texas.

His love for life, Donna; and his many friendships in Wyoming will remain with us.

A private family service was held in California.

