Alexander "Alex" McLain Rose

After college, Rose started a career in public relations at Business Wire in Nashville, TN, but whenever he could escape from work, he fostered his love of nature, fly fishing, hiking and other adventures. After an extended Alaskan hike among the bears in Denali National Park, as well as a Huckleberry Finn-style canoe trip down the Mississippi River in 1999, his insatiable appetite for adventure was unleashed! It was then in the spring of 2000 that Rose walked away from his corporate job to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. That six-month adventure is an accomplishment many pursue but few complete, and an experience that changed the trajectory of Rose’s life.

The hike on the Appalachian Trail ultimately launched an 18-year career in the outdoors, working for the National Park Service, U.S. Department of Forestry, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Rose was the epitome of the classic all-American Park Ranger and he developed into a public figure famously known to folks across the world as “Ranger Rose”. He delivered his storytelling programs to audiences with an infectious passion and captivating style. To memorialize his contribution to the BLM, friends and coworkers established a permanent memorial engraved in the wall at the entrance of the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, WY where Rose made a notable impact not only as a Park Ranger, but on the Casper community. Rose was an avid fly-fishing angler and was also remembered with a memorial by the Wyoming Fly Casters, an organization which Rose once served as President; during his term Rose was recognized by Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso for his advocacy of preservation of notable Wyoming fishing waters. In 2014, Rose was promoted by the BLM, and at the time of his death he worked as the Supervisory Park Ranger at the California Trail & Interpretive Center in Elko, NV. Ultimately, one of Rose’s greatest life accomplishments was making his mark doing work that he loved.