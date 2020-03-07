CASPER—Alfred William “Bill” Vance, of Casper, WY died March 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Bill was born in Enid, OK on November 5, 1929.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Stephanie Thompson Vance; his daughter, Willie (Jerry) Moyle, of Casper, WY; his son, Leon (Cameron) Vance of Juneau, AK; grandchildren, Abigail Steidley, of Ft. Collins, CO, Jeremy (Kelli) Moyle of Casper, WY, Gabrielle Vance, of Ortschwaben, Switzerland, and Bridger Vance of Anchorage, AK; and great-grandchildren, Emmy Moyle, Adelynn Moyle and Aela Steidley.

He was preceded in death by parents, Leon Robert Vance, Sr. and Edna Josephine Vance; brother, Leon Robert Vance, Jr.; sister, Jean Carpenter; and daughter, Michel Susan Vance.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family is requesting that donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.

To send condolences please visit NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Vance as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.