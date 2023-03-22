CASPER — Alice Elaine Blatt, 90, passed away March 18, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the funeral home. Arrangements by: Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions.
Alice Elaine Blatt
Load comments
CASPER — Alice Elaine Blatt, 90, passed away March 18, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the funeral home. Arrangements by: Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.