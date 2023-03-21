CASPER — Alice Elaine Blatt, 90, of Casper, Wyoming passed away March 18, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming.

Alice Elaine enjoyed and worked actively in many fraternal organizations in Wyoming. She was a Past Honored Queen and Past Guardian of Bethel No. 9 of Job’s Daughters; Past Matron of Fort Casper Chapter No. 4, Order of the Eastern Star (OES); Past Grand Matron and Grand Secretary Emeritus of the Grand Chapter, OES; Past Queen of Tamah Temple No. 73, Daughters of the Nile; Past President of Zilah Club of Casper; and a Member of Egyptians, a Shrine organization. She was also a Past Elder and Deacon of First Presbyterian Church of Casper.

Alice Elaine is survived by her daughter, Neysa M. Erickson of Casper; two sons: J. David (Kathy) Blatt and family of LaCresent, MN and Charles M. Blatt and family of Mesa, AZ; four grandchildren: Renate (Zak) Pullen, Philip (Samantha) Erickson, Nikolas Blatt of LaCresent, MN and Mike (Lisa) Shore of Chandler, AZ; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wally; and one grandchild, Kari Dawn Hall.

Alice Elaine’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Meadow Wind Assisted Living Community in Casper, for their cheerful and loving assistance through the past 10 years.

In lieu of flower, memorials in memory of Alice Elaine may be made to a charity of the donors choice.

Visitation will be held 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com