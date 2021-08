CASPER—Alice Elizabeth Chernick, 83, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Wellsprings Church, 801 S. Beverly St. Inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Oregon Trial State Veterans Cemetery.