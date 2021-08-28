OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.—Alice (Lundine) Williams passed away July 25, 2021. She was born November 27, 1926 in Chanute, Kansas, to parents Mamie and John Lundine.

She married Leo Williams in Chanute, KS in 1946. As a young couple they moved to Casper, Wyoming, where they lived for 68 years. In 2015 they moved to Oklahoma City to be near family. Leo passed away September 10, 2019 at the age of 94.

Alice was always working. She was employed by Mountain Bell, the regional telephone company. She spent her entire working life in telecommunications until she retired in 1982 from AT&T.

She enjoyed volunteering with the Century Link QWest Pioneer organization, and was lifeline member of The Telephone Pioneers of America. She was also a proud member of the Communication Workers of America.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Christopher (Scott) of Jones, Oklahoma and Donna Jennings (David) of Cardiff by the Sea, California. She leaves behind five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her son, Gary Williams,; her brother, Kenneth Lundine; her sister, Lindy Hinnman; and her husband, Leo Williams.

A family memorial will be held at a later date.