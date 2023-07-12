GLENROCK — On May 19, 2023 Alice Marie Kimball passed away at the age of 95. Alice, who some knew as Marie, was born in Midwest, Wyoming on September 3, 1927 to Gladys Kothe Munsinger and Edwin Munsinger. She operated a small ranch south of Glenrock, Wyoming for the majority of her life. Alice earned her LPN at Casper College in the early 1970’s but chose ranching instead of nursing as a career.

In retirement she enjoyed snowbirding with family and friends in Yuma, Arizona where she camped on the desert in a camper trailer. At the age of 80, Alice was participating in day long hikes in the Arizona desert, some as long as 20 miles. This intrepid trekking earned her the title “the old goat” which she was quite proud of. She spent almost 20 winters in the Imperial dam long-term campground.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, son, Wayne Kimball, and grandson, Derek Johnson.

She is survived by her remaining children: David Kimball, Danis Hilderbrand, Retha Moffett and Steven Kimball, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.