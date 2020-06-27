Alice Vera "Allie" (Hodgins) Barnard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Longtime Casper resident Allie Barnard passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Born Alice Vera Hodgins on April 8, 1931 in Mullan, Idaho, she spent her childhood with her parents Albert and Hazel and her two older sisters, Jean and Joy. Allie left Idaho to further her education at the University of Colorado, later finishing her degree at the University of Denver in 1955. She married Robert N Barnard, a Casper native, on June 28, 1952 in Salt Lake City. In 1957, they moved to Casper.

With her children in school, Allie volunteered at the Natrona County and Garfield Elementary School libraries and followed in her mother-in-law Pauline’s footsteps as a proud member of PEO. Education and reading were her passions.

Family, friends, and a good-natured willingness to try anything led Allie on many snowmobile trips, family get-togethers in Steamboat Springs, and travels around the globe. At the top of her list, though, was the joy spent boating every summer on Yellowstone Lake on the Allie Kat, her namesake vessel.

Sadly, she was preceded in passing by her son, Stan.