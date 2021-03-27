GILLETTE—Alice Walk (Peckham) Bratton, 85, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed peacefully at RiverStone Health Hospice Home in Billings, Mont. on the morning of March 22, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. She was given the best of care by the staff, and her family and many friends were able to visit her there.

Alice was born on Halloween, 1935, in Billings, to John Walk “Jack” Peckham and Dorothy Lucille (Smart) Peckham. She attended McKinley Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1953. She went on to attend Montana State College in Bozeman, where she earned an undergraduate nursing degree. In 1960, she was one of the first to graduate from MSC with a master’s degree in nursing.

While working on her degree, Alice met the love of her life. On February 8, 1959, Alice married Richard “Dick” Bratton. Soon they started a family, welcoming son Richard John in 1960, son Randall James in 1962, and daughter Beth Imogene in 1964. Over the years, Alice and Dick made homes in Newcastle, Wyoming; Lead and Custer, South Dakota; and then again in Newcastle. In each of these cities, Alice practiced nursing in an array of settings from hospitals to doctors’ offices to schools, caring for infants and seniors and everyone in between. In 1986, they settled permanently in Gillette. Dick passed in 2004, but Alice continued to make Gillette her home.