Allan C. Garner

CASPER—Allan E. Garner, age 68, of Grove, OK (Casper, WY) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home. Allan was born on March 18, 1953, to Earl and Mildred (Talkington) Garner in Alice, TX. As a child, his family moved to Wyoming and he graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming in 1971.

Allan enjoyed life and lived every day to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Left to cherish Allan’s memory, wife, Susan Garner; daughter, Jennifer Clark (Jason) of Cashion, OK; son, Jonathan Davy (Katherine) Casper, WY; sisters, Earlene Daugherty and Gail Kennah, both of Casper, WY; and four grandchildren.

Private family services are planned at a later date.