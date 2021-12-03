 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allan C. Garner

  • 0
Allan C. Garner

CASPER—Allan E. Garner, age 68, of Grove, OK (Casper, WY) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home. Allan was born on March 18, 1953, to Earl and Mildred (Talkington) Garner in Alice, TX. As a child, his family moved to Wyoming and he graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming in 1971.

Allan enjoyed life and lived every day to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Left to cherish Allan’s memory, wife, Susan Garner; daughter, Jennifer Clark (Jason) of Cashion, OK; son, Jonathan Davy (Katherine) Casper, WY; sisters, Earlene Daugherty and Gail Kennah, both of Casper, WY; and four grandchildren.

Private family services are planned at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News