GLENROCK/MILLS—Allan Duane Lutnes was born Friday, August 8, 1958 in Plentywood, Montana the son of Duane D. and Maxine R. (Marshall) Lutnes. Allan was raised and educated in Westby. He graduated from the Westby High School in 1976. In 1977 he began schooling at the Missoula Technical Center in Missoula, Montana and in 1978 received his certificate in heavy equipment maintenance. He married Cathy Becker on December 30, 1977 in Plentywood, and after 22 years of marriage they divorced. Cathy and Allan had two sons, Troy and Erick, whom he was very proud of.

Allan was an avid gun and coin collector. He was always willing to share his knowledge with others and he loved spending time with his treasured family and friends. Allan had an infectious zest for life and was always singing along to the radio or whistling his own tune.

Allan Lutnes died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Glenrock, Wyoming from an accident while building a new shop.