RIVERTON—Alvin “Sparky” Olson, 82, formally of Riverton, passed away, peacefully, at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, WY on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

A visitation will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021. The funeral service will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors.

Alvin Lee Olson was born on October 30, 1938 in Callaway, NE to Arthur Louis and Jesse Glee (Barrett) Olson. He grew up with his four siblings in Pavillion, WY. He graduated from Pavillion High School with the class of 1956.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 23, 1957. He served in Japan as a Helicopter Mechanic before returning state side. He was honorably discharged at Fort Lewis, Washington on January 13, 1959.