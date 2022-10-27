Alyce Mae Welch Jones passed away on October 22, 2022 in Basin, Wyoming at the age of 92.

She grew up in Cowley and married Donovan E. Jones from Lovell on July 1, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple after Don’s naval service.

They have five children who grew up in Casper and Stavanger, Norway: Erick Welch (who preceded her in death), Wayne Alan, Susan Kay (Neves), Robert W., Jodie Lou (Stratton).

Alyce and Don are survived by four children; 33 grandchildren; and 71 great-grandchildren.

Alyce’s artwork hangs in each grandchild’s home and her memory inspires each descendants’ decisions.

Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Cowley Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A program and lunch will follow at the LDS Church.