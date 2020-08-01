× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amy Marie Eldridge

CASPER—Amy Marie Eldridge was born on July 30, 1970, in Rawlins, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Dennie and Cynthia Kiser, sister to Amber Winter, Justin and Kyle Kiser.

Amy was married to the love of her life, Brian Eldridge on March 26, 1999 in Casper, Wyoming.

Amy found her greatest happiness with her family and friends. She was a Loving and Extremely devoted mother of Tyler Thomas of Casper and Ross and Kate Eldridge of Aurora, CO. In addition, Amy had two beautiful Grandchildren and was also a second mother to Chance, Cadence and Colby Kiser, watching over them since birth.

Amy loved every minute with husband Brian, fostering every new adventure he started. On the weekends you could find her Mother, Cynthia Kiser visiting from Rawlins. They would play Tetris for hours, share great food or watching movies for hours. They even had a fun book club together.

Amy is survived by her sister, Amber (Brent) Winter; two brothers, Justin (Shauna) Kiser, and Kyle (Kacie) Kiser; her three children, Tyler Thomas, Ross and Kate Eldridge; and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Olivia Eldridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennie and Cynthia Kiser and husband, Brian Eldridge.