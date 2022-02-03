CASPER—Andrew Day “Drew” Metzler passed away and made his journey over the great divide Saturday, January 29, 2022 at age 37. He was born in Casper to his parents Chuck Metzler and Fammy Cordova on July 20, 1984.

Drew married Jennifer Porterfield-Metzler and they had two daughters, Alleigh (15) and Mya (11). They later divorced and Drew welcomed his son Barrett, in December, with his girlfriend Ashley Stewart.

Drew was an avid outdoorsman and an excellent hunter. He most enjoyed his time spent on his property with the ones he loved. Drew loved sharing an ice cold beer with friends and family. His loved ones will remember him by his infectious laugh, joking nature, and love for the outdoors.

He is survived in death by his dad and step mom, Chuck and Claudia; his mom, Fammy; his three children, Alleigh, Mya, and Barrett; his loving girlfriend, Ashley; his sister, Tanya; his niece, Mercedes; his grandmother, Mary; and his aunts and uncles, Lesa, Annie, and Jack.

Drew is welcomed on the other side by his grandfather, Fred, and his grandmother, Tomie.

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date at his ranch, where he loved most.