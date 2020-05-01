GLENROCK - Anita Kay Johnston, 77, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Glenrock High School Football Stadium, 120 Boxelder Trail with Pastor Michael A. Leibee officiating. Due to COVID-19, face coverings will be required for anyone attending the service. Interment will be in the Glenrock Cemetery.
Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of Anita Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.