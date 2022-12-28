Anita Swartz, 73, a gentle, loving soul in this weary world, passed away on December 18, 2022 at a Lincoln, NE hospital.

She was born in Jay Em, WY in early spring 1949, eventually living and working in Wheatland and Casper, WY. She also lived in Salt Lake City, UT, spending the later part of her life near Lexington, NE.

She worked a variety of jobs including as a librarian. She truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Anita loved to laugh, to share a quick pun or two, and to hear a simple bird song. Her deep appreciation for Nature’s beauty was reflected in her smile. When she hugged you or smiled at you, you knew you were loved. She will be missed beyond measure.

Anita is survived in death by two daughters: Angela G. of OR, Meg G. of WY; son, Michael G. of CO; niece, Lauren M. of WY; and two grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert S.; a grandchild; her mother, Thelma M.; sister, Autumn A.; and father, James H.

A memorial will be held at a place and time to be determined.