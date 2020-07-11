Ann Catherine Barrett

She met John Sandahl in Cheyenne in 1968 at the end of her junior year of high school. John saw and listened to her sing at the Honor Society banquet and fell in love with her on the spot. Ann and John were married September 11, 1971 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne. They finished their schooling together and made homes in Cheyenne; Greeley, Colorado; Fort Collins, Colorado; Longmont, Colorado; New York City; and finally in Carlsbad, California from 1987 to the present. Prior to moving to California most of their time was spent in Cheyenne where Ann raised two beautiful, talented children, sang in many choirs, taught private voice lessons, and performed in numerous musicals, including My Fair Lady and Annie with her daughter Elizabeth in the title role.