Ann Sparks

CASPER—Ann was born June 19, 1942 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Frederick and Phyllis Ridle. She passed away March 9, 2020. She attended school in Sheridan where she met and married Jim Sparks- her husband of 61 years. Soon after marriage, they added four children to their family. Married to a Marine Officer, she was a strong independent woman, able to relocate at a moment’s notice, with four kids in tow. During the course of their marriage, they moved all over the country. Ann especially liked their tours in Kentucky on the farm, Camp Pendleton at the beach, and Twenty-Nine Palms Marine Corps Base in the desert. She easily made friends wherever they were stationed. Ann always thought of Sheridan, WY as home, where they moved after Jim retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. As their kids left the nest and started their own families, Ann and Jim settled in Casper, WY in 1994.