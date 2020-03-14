Ann Sparks

CASPER—Ann was born June 19, 1942 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Frederick and Phyllis Ridle. She passed away March 9, 2020. She attended school in Sheridan where she met and married Jim Sparks- her husband of 61 years. Soon after marriage, they added four children to their family. Married to a Marine Officer, she was a strong independent woman, able to relocate at a moment’s notice, with four kids in tow. During the course of their marriage, they moved all over the country. Ann especially liked their tours in Kentucky on the farm, Camp Pendleton at the beach, and Twenty-Nine Palms Marine Corps Base in the desert. She easily made friends wherever they were stationed. Ann always thought of Sheridan, WY as home, where they moved after Jim retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. As their kids left the nest and started their own families, Ann and Jim settled in Casper, WY in 1994.
Ann enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, reading, watching birds and dragonflies, and had a love for a few special dogs. She loved Western history and liked to study and visit sites of historical significance. Her greatest love was her devoted husband and family.
Ann was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. She was a wise woman of great integrity and grit.
Ann is survived by her husband, Jim Sparks of Casper, WY; her daughter, Tracy Sparks of Denver, CO; her son, Jim (Bernadette) Sparks of Billings, MT; her daughter, Susan Iberlin of Buffalo, WY; her daughter, Beth (Wade) Bergslein of Casper, WY; and her grandchildren, Nick Sparks, Amy, Steven, and Lee (Lyndsey) Iberlin, Emily and Anna Bergslein, and Sam Sparks; her brother, Larry Ridle (Georgia) of Billings, MT; and her sister, Jane (Rod) Adams of Sheridan, WY and their boys, David and Tony.
Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father and her aunt, Charlotte Davidson.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the charity of your choice.