Anne Howe

CASPER—Anne Howe passed away Wednesday, July 22nd in Casper. She was born April 3, 1952 in Southern New Jersey where she was raised on a farm with her parents and two brothers, Joseph and Ronald. She graduated from Temple University and went on to join the Air Force where she earned her Master’s degree at Midwestern University. She also met and married the love of her life Stanley Howe. They were married for 43 years.

Anne was a teacher with the Natrona County School District for 29 years. She taught special education at many elementary schools, retiring from Dean Morgan Junior High School in 2009.

In 2010 she welcomed her granddaughter Makenzi who was the light of her life. She loved being a Nana and spent lots of time showing Kenzi how to be a good person.

She was the best.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Savukinas and her son, Andrew Howe.

She is survived by her husband, Stan; daughter, Justine; granddaughter, Kenzi; and her unborn grandson.

Celebration of life will take place Thursday, July 30th at Sunset in Casper at Edness Kimbell State Park.