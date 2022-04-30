A Rosary Vigil for Anthony Dante “Tony” Testolin, age 90, will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Mary Queen of Heaven in Chugwater, Wyoming. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wheatland, Wyoming with Father Hiep Ngyuen as the Celebrant.

Lifelong Platte County, Wyoming resident, restaurant proprietor, community investor, and rancher, Tony Testolin passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Tony was born in Hartville on Friday, November 13, 1931 to Dante and Celestina (Balzan) Testolin. He grew up in Hartville, Wyoming working in the family grocery and ranching businesses, graduating from Sunrise High School in 1949.

In 1955, he married Nancy Louise Berg and the couple welcomed four children, three daughters, Debbie, Tina, Gina, and one son, Tony R. From 1949 to 1964, Tony worked in the family grocery business, at the Sunrise mine, and co-owned the Venice Bar in Hartville. He also continued his lifelong passion for ranching by developing the original family homestead (1913) north of Hartville. Alongside Nancy, the couple established Crazy Tony’s Bar and Restaurant in Guernsey, Wyoming in 1964. Crazy Tony’s became widely known for homemade Italian dinners and the “Crazy Tony’s Jug” which made frequent appearances at ranch brandings and as a staple at the Old Timer’s Rodeo in Guernsey.

In 1972, Tony married Nedalyn D. (Wilhelm) Testolin and combined families to include Nedalyn’s two daughters, Lael and Conilee. The couple continued operating Crazy Tony’s bar and restaurant and established their home on the 31 Bar Ranch southwest of Wheatland. In that home, the family prospered and grew to include 31 grand and great-grandchildren.

Tony had a passion for children and his community. He was an avid supporter of the Catholic Church, helping establish Saint Anthony’s Church in Hartville and Guernsey, and supporting Mary Queen of Heaven in Chugwater. He was an original investor and board member of the Oregon Trail Bank and an advocate of Saint Joseph’s Children’s Home in Torrington, Wyoming.

Tony is survived by his blended family of five children: daughters, Tina Testolin of Golden, CO and Gina (Regi) Ketcham of Temple, TX; son, Tony Testolin of Littleton, CO; Lael (JR) Good of Wheatland and Conilee (Dave) Swantek of Cheyenne; son-in-law, Tim Karlberg of Wheatland; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom he cherished.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nedalyn; and daughter, Deborah Karlberg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Doug Kafka, Jimmy Read, Randy Hunter, Jack Finnerty, Juan Reyes, and Mickey Vanelli.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Tony’s passion for children and education, please consider a donation to Saint Joseph’s Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, Wyoming 82240 or https://45735.thankyou4caring.org/pages/st-josephs-childrens-home

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com or to the family of Tony Testolin at P.O. Box 682, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201.