Anthony Michael “Tony” Rigano

One of Tony’s passions was that of hockey. He played on leagues in Illinois, skated on whatever ponds he could find and taught all his kids to skate. In Rawlins he volunteered as coach of the Rawlins Raptors junior hockey league and made sure the kids in Bairoil had a place to skate. Going on to play in the Wyoming Games and several hockey leagues he finally retired his skates in his late 70s. Another skill he mastered was that of shooting sports winning numerous awards starting in 1964. One we are most proud of is his WLEA “Peace Officer Basic 86-02 in recognition of excellence as the top shooter”.