CASPER—April Dawn Valencia, 40, of Casper, Wyoming passed away October 23, after a long courageous battle with chronic lung disease. April was born April 16, 1980 in Casper to Larry and Vana McCoy.

April was educated in Craig, Colorado, graduating from Moffat County High School. She continued her studies at Northwestern Community College in Craig.

Being bilingual opened many doors to her career as a certified Spanish translator in the legal and medical communities in the state of Colorado.April also worked in the dental field as a licensed dental assistant in Steamboat Springs and Craig. Her love of her Scottie dogs led her to the dog grooming profession. Her perfectionism made her one of the most popular groomers in Craig.

April was artistic and always sought the latest trends in makeup, hair and fashion, shopping being her very favorite pastime. She had a flair for home decor, always researching the latest periodicals and HGTV to develop her designing skills and crafting abilities. She took an active role at the 12/24 Club after moving back to Casper, touching many lives with her profound ability to encourage. April had a strong faith and loved her church family at Bethel Baptist Church in Casper. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor and personality that lit up a room.