Ardeth “Ardy” (Kaan) Dixon

Ardy was born November 1, 1928 to Henry and Vivian (Butler) Kaan on the family ranch. She was baptized at home in 1936. She grew up on the family ranch and attended grade school at Node, WY. She graduated from Lusk High School in 1946.

In 1943 at the age of 14, Ardy moved to Lusk and joined the Ben Franklin business as a clerk working for Mrs. Edmondson and began managing the store in 1953. In 1960 Mrs. Edmondson decided to retire and wanted Ardy to purchase the store. However, money was tight, so she worked an entire year strictly for the working capital. In 1971 the business became hers free and clear and her husband George, who had cut meat in Safeway for many years, joined her in the endeavor. Together they developed the business and closed the store in 1995. During her many years of working downtown, she was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, where she started the Charlie Chamber Days.