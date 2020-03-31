EVANSTON—Arlene L. Samuelson, age 89, of Evanston passed away February 18, 2020 at the Spring Gardens Assisted Living in Heber City, Utah. She was born to Frank Awald and Lilian Marshall (Severance) Zlomke on May 1, 1930 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She married Morris L. ‘Tuff’ Samuelson on December 30, 1952 in Evanston, Wyoming.

Arlene was a member of the Evanston Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Evanston Chapter.

She loved to golf and was a member of the Purple Sage Golf Course. Arlene loved to cook and her hilarious personality made everyone in the kitchen feel the love. She also enjoyed skiing, and playing bridge.

Arlene is survived by two children, Frank C. Samuelson, and Maurene D. Samuelson; son-in-law, Michael B. Smith whom she thought of as her second son; and one grandchild.

A memorial service will be held later this summer. She will be interred next to her loving husband Tuff.

