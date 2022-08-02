Funeral services for Arthur Christian Uhlich, 94, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Art Uhlich died Sunday, July 31, 2022 from a short illness at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.

Art was born Friday, January 27, 1928 in Bismarck, North Dakota, the son of Christian and Emelia (Scheirmeister) Uhlich. He was raised and educated in Garrison, North Dakota and graduated from the Garrison High School. He taught at a country school near his family farm for a few years. Art was married to Pauline Maxine Branesky on October 30, 1949 in Max, North Dakota. He was either the foreman or supervisor being involved with building dams in Pierre, South Dakota, Glendo, Wyoming, Collbran, Colorado, Rockville, Indiana, and Buffalo, Wyoming; construction projects in Lakota, North Dakota, Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, Henderson, Kentucky, Morgantown, West Virginia, and Oakland, Maryland; and with mining in Wyoming at Douglas, Glenrock, and Gillette.

Art had a passion for farming, gardening, and hunting. Art enjoyed watching and listening to NASCAR. He greatly appreciated the time that he was able to spend with his family up until the time of his death, they were always there for each other.

Art is survived by his children: Debra Sonnenfelt of Douglas; Gene (Sheryl) Uhlich of Douglas, Arly (Bret) Frye of Douglas, and Brenda Cross of Billings, Montana; grandchildren: Bryan Coombs, Joshua Coombs, JAE Esponda, Mark Esponda, Randy Uhlich, Emily Weston, Janis Rydquist, and Alexa Frye.; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Christ, on January 22, 1977; mother, Emma, on February 24, 1981; wife, Pauline, on November 2, 2004; brothers: Harold Uhlich on December 6, 2018 and James Uhlich on February 13, 2005; grandson, Casey Uhlich, on Novbember 12, 2005; and son-in-law, Denny Sonnenfelt on June 28, 2012.

Serving as pallbearers will be JAE Esponda, Mark Esponda, Drew Esponda, Randy Uhlich, Dennis Duran, and Mike Hissam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Advanced Animal Clinic, 930 Brownfield Road, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 to assist others with veterinarian expenses would be appreciated by the family.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com