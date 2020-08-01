× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arthur Gray Hurlbut, Jr.,

MESA, Ariz.—Arthur Gray Hurlbut, Jr., was born to Art and Wanda Hurlbut on April 15, 1956.

Despite working in various locations for the oilfield and the telecommunication industry, Art considered Wyoming to be his home. While working for different logging companies, Art was instrumental in finding several of the coal seams that powered Dave Johnston power plant in Glenrock, Wyoming.

He met Carol Gustafson in 1976 in which they later wed in 1978. Art was nominated to set up a drilling site in Saudi Arabia in February 1982. Later that year, Art and Carol welcomed their first child Jennifer.

In 1988 Art was hired by AirTouch Cellular which later was bought by Verizon Wireless. Art was responsible for the successful installation of the first cellular tower in Wyoming on Casper Mountain. Art and Carol welcomed their second child, Benjamin in 1991. He retired from Verizon in 2012 in Surprise, AZ.

He is survived by daughter, Jennifer; son, Benjamin; three grandsons, Caleb, Abraham, and Jacob; sister, Jean; and two brothers, Carl, Paul.

